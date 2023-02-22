0
Today at the newsstands – February 22, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Chieftaincy succession: Only 6 of 300 areas documented - Asamoah Boateng

Ghana voted against Russia on principle -president

Consultative meeting on Burkinabe refugees takes place

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

5,677 children engaged in'galamsey' - report

Review rental assistance scheme - RHAG advocates

Ghana to engage China for possible debt cancellation - finance minister

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

It is your turn - Ya Naa tells ALan Kyerematen

Buipewura Jinapor II officially informs president Akufo-Addo

GRA board secretary dabbling in partisan politics

DAILY GUIDE

I'II bring economy back to life - Alan

Ghana can rake in $2bn from education

Nana cuts ministers to 85

THE PUBLISHER

Eating pork invites midnight demons into you - Sonnie Badu warns

Mahama officially confirms: I shall run, win in 2024

Techiman south: 225 students benefit from GH¢ 300k school support facility

