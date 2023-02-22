Today at the newsstands – February 22, 2023

File Photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Chieftaincy succession: Only 6 of 300 areas documented - Asamoah Boateng



Ghana voted against Russia on principle -president



Consultative meeting on Burkinabe refugees takes place



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

5,677 children engaged in'galamsey' - report



Review rental assistance scheme - RHAG advocates



Ghana to engage China for possible debt cancellation - finance minister



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



It is your turn - Ya Naa tells ALan Kyerematen

Buipewura Jinapor II officially informs president Akufo-Addo



GRA board secretary dabbling in partisan politics



DAILY GUIDE



I'II bring economy back to life - Alan



Ghana can rake in $2bn from education

Nana cuts ministers to 85



THE PUBLISHER



Eating pork invites midnight demons into you - Sonnie Badu warns



Mahama officially confirms: I shall run, win in 2024



Techiman south: 225 students benefit from GH¢ 300k school support facility

You can browse through our gallery for more photos: