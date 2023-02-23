Today at the newsstands – February 23, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Routine child immunisation: Vaccine shortage hits health facilities
Mahama picks NDC nominations
AU adopts compact for private sector inclusion in AfCTA
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
30 years of Democracy: Govt commits to strengthen Parliament
John Mahama, 2 others pick nominations forms to contest NDC presidential primaries
Germany ready to support Ghana's Domestic Debt Exchange programme - German Economic Cooperation Minister
THE DAILY GUIDE
Mahama picks forms to lead NDC in 2024
Nana gives more to police 100 cars , 600 motors , 6 APCs
G40: NPA target only big OMCs
THE ANCHOR
AMA blows GHC 800,000 on XMas rice and oil.
NAELP reclaims over 1000 hectares galamsey land.
Consultant throws out Builsa South DCE...over Builsa South DCE
THE BUSINESS ANALYST Business
NPP slams NDC for misleading Ghanaians on economy.
Waste segregation is the way to go - EPA boss.
Waste segregation is the way to go - EPA boss
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: