Today at the newsstands – February 24, 2023

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Project to bring back dropouts: 70,000 children returning to school

Routine immunisation : Vaccine shortage will soon be over - GHS assures public

Editor bows out, many lauds contributions to GCGL success story

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Chieftaincy conflict at chereponi : 4 killied soldier, 4 others injured

COCOBOD financial financial lose case:AG judge to refer case to CJ

Ghana, EU, IOM partner to implement safe, orderly, regular migration project

THE CHRONICLE

Trial of Opuni , Agongo , please refer case to CJ - A-G pleads with retired Honyenuga

Tema to host Greater Accra region 6th March celebration - Minister

Malfunctionng traffic lights @ Lapaz pose danger to road users

DAILY GUIDE:

NPP, NDC tango over EC law

One killed, several house burnt in Wenchiki chieftancy dispute

THE INFORMER

I have not thumbed up Alan - Ya-Na clarifies.

Akufo-Addo pledges support for Dampare.

DAILY ANALYST

Asiedu Nketia’s son to contest in NDC parliamentary primaries.

Duffuor picks nomination forms; promises jobs for the grassroots.

I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
