Today at the newsstands – February 24, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Project to bring back dropouts: 70,000 children returning to school



Routine immunisation : Vaccine shortage will soon be over - GHS assures public



Editor bows out, many lauds contributions to GCGL success story



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Chieftaincy conflict at chereponi : 4 killied soldier, 4 others injured



COCOBOD financial financial lose case:AG judge to refer case to CJ



Ghana, EU, IOM partner to implement safe, orderly, regular migration project



THE CHRONICLE



Trial of Opuni , Agongo , please refer case to CJ - A-G pleads with retired Honyenuga

Tema to host Greater Accra region 6th March celebration - Minister



Malfunctionng traffic lights @ Lapaz pose danger to road users



DAILY GUIDE:



NPP, NDC tango over EC law



One killed, several house burnt in Wenchiki chieftancy dispute

THE INFORMER



I have not thumbed up Alan - Ya-Na clarifies.



Akufo-Addo pledges support for Dampare.



DAILY ANALYST



Asiedu Nketia’s son to contest in NDC parliamentary primaries.

Duffuor picks nomination forms; promises jobs for the grassroots.



