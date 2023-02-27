Today at the newsstands – February 27, 2023

File Photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Cocoa industry under threat - illegal miners destroys rehabilitated farms



President Akufo-Addo, Bawku Naba renew commitment to lasting peace in Bawku



Mining firms should undertake legacy projects - NAELP coodinator



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Admissions under computerized system: Increase SHS quota to 40% - CRI advocates

First results expected from tight Nigeria election this week



Govt committed to deepening decentralization in Ghana.



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



I am for peace! - Bawku -Naba declares



Special prosecutor petitioned to investigate GRA boss



2023 school selection and placement exercise - very successful - Minister

DAILY GUIDE



MAhama attacks Jean, EC



Lassa fever kills one



IMF makes debt resolution case for Ghana



