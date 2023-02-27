Today at the newsstands – February 27, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Cocoa industry under threat - illegal miners destroys rehabilitated farms
President Akufo-Addo, Bawku Naba renew commitment to lasting peace in Bawku
Mining firms should undertake legacy projects - NAELP coodinator
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Admissions under computerized system: Increase SHS quota to 40% - CRI advocates
First results expected from tight Nigeria election this week
Govt committed to deepening decentralization in Ghana.
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
I am for peace! - Bawku -Naba declares
Special prosecutor petitioned to investigate GRA boss
2023 school selection and placement exercise - very successful - Minister
DAILY GUIDE
MAhama attacks Jean, EC
Lassa fever kills one
IMF makes debt resolution case for Ghana
