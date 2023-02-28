0
Today at the newsstands – February 28, 2023

Newspapers File Photo

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Exodus for greener pastures:100 Nurses leave Pantang hospital

SHS freshers report for school

Ban on used electrical appliances to reduce electricity cost

THE GHANIAN TIMES

Ashantihene warns chiefs : stop double land sales - or incur my wrath

US$ 8.5m needed to host African para games in Accra

Payment for coupons , principals of matured old bonds to begin march 13

DAILY GUIDE

Nana meets Atsu's family

My life in danger - NDC Chair cries.

Ecowas urges Nigerian candidates to accept results.

THE BUSINESS ANALYST

Fuel prices to go down in March.

Payment of coupons and principals of old bonds to resume on March 14.

THE CHRONICLE

70k children back to school project takes off

Gold for Oil: OMCs to sign undertaking to reduce prices.

