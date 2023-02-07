Today at the newsstands – February 7, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
‘Rebel’ NDC MPs rubbish Mosquito meeting
Christian Atsu ‘missing’ in Turkey earthquake
5 injured in military, Bibiani youth clash
GHANAIAN TIMES
DDEP: Government heads to finish line – appeals to all to contribute to economic recovery
Consensus needed for economic progress- Oppong Nkrumah to clergy
Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after Turkey earthquake
ECONOMY TIMES
Govt misses fiscal deficit target
Banks make losses in 2022
IMF bailout to be ready before end of 1st quarter
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Court adjourns Charles Bissue’s case against OSP, Anas
Intensify corruption fight – CDS charges govt, stakeholders
Stop prosecuting Ghana first CEO – AG advises CID
THE CHRONICLE
IMF Talks have boosted recovery efforts – Ofori-Atta
Akufo-Addo, John Mahama pray for Atsu
Veep, MPs travel to Salaga on commercial bus
You can watch the video reel below for more headlines: