Today at the newsstands – February 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* 8 e-block schools upgraded; benefit from additional infrastructure
* SIGA to list 11 state entities on stock exchange
* Early warning systems set up against security threats
* Free surgery for hernia patients in Western Region
Ghanaian Times
* Govt will appeal Moody's credit rating - Finance Ministry
* GRA couldn't account for 97 confiscated vehicles
* 4 killed, 9 injured in ghastly accident at Nsawam
* Heroic Senegal return home after historic Nations Cup success
The Chronicle
* Police drag prison officer to court for fraud
* How Adamu Sakande was jailed for perjury
* Apiate explosion is a wakeup call for proactive measures – Jinapor
* A to Z of Africa Cup of Nations 2021
Crusading Guide
* Akufo – Addo slams rating agencies
* E-levy to reposition Ghana's economy for growth - Palgrave Boakye Danquah
* Lands Minister inaugurates five member committee to review safety standards in mining industry
* Down memory lane Adamu Sakande jailed
The Mirror
* Unearthing creativity in children - Rahma Harruna Attah makes a difference
* Punishing children for bed-wetting wrong - Consultant paediatrician
* Ashaiman chief prepares to welcome Awinongya Jr tomorrow