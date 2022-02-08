Today at the newsstands – February 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* 8 e-block schools upgraded; benefit from additional infrastructure



* SIGA to list 11 state entities on stock exchange



* Early warning systems set up against security threats



* Free surgery for hernia patients in Western Region

Ghanaian Times



* Govt will appeal Moody's credit rating - Finance Ministry



* GRA couldn't account for 97 confiscated vehicles



* 4 killed, 9 injured in ghastly accident at Nsawam



* Heroic Senegal return home after historic Nations Cup success

The Chronicle



* Police drag prison officer to court for fraud



* How Adamu Sakande was jailed for perjury



* Apiate explosion is a wakeup call for proactive measures – Jinapor



* A to Z of Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Crusading Guide



* Akufo – Addo slams rating agencies



* E-levy to reposition Ghana's economy for growth - Palgrave Boakye Danquah



* Lands Minister inaugurates five member committee to review safety standards in mining industry



* Down memory lane Adamu Sakande jailed

The Mirror



* Unearthing creativity in children - Rahma Harruna Attah makes a difference



* Punishing children for bed-wetting wrong - Consultant paediatrician



* Ashaiman chief prepares to welcome Awinongya Jr tomorrow