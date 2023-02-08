0
Today at the newsstands – February 8, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

President makes ministerial changes

Ghanaians recount experiences in Turkiye earthquake

DDE: Schedule Finance Minister to brief Parliament – Speaker directs

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Akufo-Addo breaths new life into government

Process and consume more cocoa locally – Nkrumah

Angela List still CEO of Adamus Resources

TE CHRONICLE

Ahanta Traditional Council in disarray…over appointment of Labianca owner as Acting Pre

KON campaigns for processing of more cocoa products in Ghana

Akudo-Addo reshuffles cabinet

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

President names new ministers

DDEP: Government provides administrative window to bondholders after deadline

