Today at the newsstands – February 9, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



President makes ministerial changes



Ghanaians recount experiences in Turkiye earthquake



DDE: Schedule Finance Minister to brief Parliament – Speaker directs



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Akufo-Addo breaths new life into government

Process and consume more cocoa locally – Nkrumah



Angela List still CEO of Adamus Resources



TE CHRONICLE



Ahanta Traditional Council in disarray…over appointment of Labianca owner as Acting Pre



KON campaigns for processing of more cocoa products in Ghana



Akudo-Addo reshuffles cabinet

THE GHANAIAN TIMES



President names new ministers



DDEP: Government provides administrative window to bondholders after deadline



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: