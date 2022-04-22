Today at the newsstands - Friday April 22, 2022

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* Economy rebounds faster; government quickens process towards pre-Covid era levels
* Over 3,550 deferred students reinstated
Ghanaian Times
* At pre-May Day Forum: No minimum wage below inflation rate this year – TUC to government
* GHS launches second phase of national Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Daily Guide
* All economies in trouble – Ibn Chambas
* ‘Review Supreme Court rules’
The Chronicle
* Carlos is a real fool, not a little fool – Court told in complaint filed on behalf of Tema West MP
* Government promises to construct more rural telephony sites
