Today at the newsstands - Friday April 22, 2022

Photos (11)

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Economy rebounds faster; government quickens process towards pre-Covid era levels

* Over 3,550 deferred students reinstated

Ghanaian Times

* At pre-May Day Forum: No minimum wage below inflation rate this year – TUC to government

* GHS launches second phase of national Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Daily Guide

* All economies in trouble – Ibn Chambas

* ‘Review Supreme Court rules’

The Chronicle

* Carlos is a real fool, not a little fool – Court told in complaint filed on behalf of Tema West MP

* Government promises to construct more rural telephony sites

