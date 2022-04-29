0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Friday, April 29, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Protect Constitution against saboteurs – President rallies citizens

* E-levy takes off Sunday – GRA, banks, telcos ready for implementation

Daily Guide

* Democracy has been good for us – Akufo-Addo

* Ato Essien fights Capital Bank

Daily Searchlight

* Okaikwei South NPP finally elects Constituency Executives peacefully

* Lands Minister woos investors into the bauxite and aluminum industry in Ghana

Daily Dispatch

* Retired appeal court judge on US govts report on Ghanaian judiciary

* NPP elects Constituency Executives

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
I intend to dismiss your application - Judge to Ato Essien
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024