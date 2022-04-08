Today at the newsstands – Friday, April 8, 2022

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* We’re building a new economy – Dr Bawumia
* Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama dead
Ghanaian Times
* At the TESCON Confab: Economic fundamentals strong despite Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict – Veep
* There’ll be no ‘dumsor’ – Energy Ministry parries claim
Daily Guide
* Bawumia mesmerises at economy lecture, ruffles NDC
* Ministry denies GH¢10m galamsey confab allegation
The Chronicle
* Bawumia speaks: Yes, we have borrowed, but we have used it judiciously
* Akufo-Addo meets Jordan in London
You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS