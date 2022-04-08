0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Friday, April 8, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* We’re building a new economy – Dr Bawumia

* Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama dead

Ghanaian Times

* At the TESCON Confab: Economic fundamentals strong despite Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict – Veep

* There’ll be no ‘dumsor’ – Energy Ministry parries claim

Daily Guide

* Bawumia mesmerises at economy lecture, ruffles NDC

* Ministry denies GH¢10m galamsey confab allegation

The Chronicle

* Bawumia speaks: Yes, we have borrowed, but we have used it judiciously

* Akufo-Addo meets Jordan in London

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service
Collapsing 9 banks with Gh¢21b partly to blame for Ghana's economic crises - Adei
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5