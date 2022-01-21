0
Today at the newsstands – Friday January 21, 2021

Fri, 21 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Times

* Telcos reduce momo charges by 25% to reduce impact of e-levy - Finance Minister

* Scores die, buildings collapse in massive explosion in Bogoso

* Holders Algeria knocked out of AFCON following Cote d'Ivoire defeat

Daily Graphic

* Fatal explosion at Apeate: Community wiped out; President commiserates with families

* Ghana takes over AMERI plant

* Police intensify efforts to arrest Nima, Mamobi violence ringleaders

* Algeria crash out of AFCON

The Chronicle

* Family accuses KATH of killing pregnant niece through medical negligence

* Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion

* Non-passage of e-levy forces govt to reduce expenditure - John Kumah

* Man Utd to dethrone West Ham from top four position

B & FT

* Gov't cuts down its expenditure by expenditure by 20%

* NIA doubles down on doubt about quality of NCA bio-data collection

* E-levy to come back at same rate of 1.75%

The Finder

* More than 10 feared dead in explosion - President consoles families of victims

* Catholic Church cuts sod for 300-bed paediatric hospital at Kwabenya

* Mobile money transactions hit GHS953.2bn in 2021

Business 24

* Expert proposes solution to curb child, labour on cocoa farms

* Gov't suspends 20 percent of expenditure in approved 2022 budget

* McDan's commercial private jet service takes off next week

