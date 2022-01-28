0
Today at the newsstands – Friday January 28, 2022

Fri, 28 Jan 2022

Daily Graphic

* Suspension of benchmark policy: Rice farmers cry out..300,000 to lose livelihood?

* E-Levy best revenue generation option- Panelists

The Chronicle

* Cop allegedly rapes 17-year-old in custody

* Land guards ‘squeezing blood’ out of Adjiringano residents

* E-Levy will be used to build 1st class roads..instead of foreign assistance and concomitant debts

The Insight

* UTAG strike.. Federation of Labour worried; wants government to resolve impasse

* Appiatse Explosion: Chiefs debunk police claim

