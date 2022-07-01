Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 1, 2022

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* Mahama punches Nana on economy
* Nana. Bawumia celebrate murdered judges
The Chronicle
* Daavi Ama lays claim to NPP Chair
* Imperfect constitutional rule is better than a military regime - GBA
Daily Graphic
* Don't place premium on private gains - Okyenhene tells African leaders
* New GJA executive takes office
Ghanaian Times
* Mad rush for Ghana card as today marks start of BoG directive to use ID card only for all bank transactions
* Police gun down 4 armed robbers on Bekwai-Fomena highway
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS