Today at the newsstands – Friday July 15, 2022

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of various newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* 4 ‘blows’ forced Ghana to IMF
* Apiate contractors to move to site in 2 weeks – Deputy Lands Minister
The Chronicle
* Vote the best hands – Alan
* Heads roll at Forestry Commission
Daily Graphic
* Stabilising Cedi, building resilient economy: BoG granted first gold purchasing right
* Acquire professional certification or forfeit appointment – Teaching Council
Daily Guide
* NDC leaders fights over cash
* EX-Capital Bank boss punches Ato Essien
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS