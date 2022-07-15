0
Today at the newsstands – Friday July 15, 2022

Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of various newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* 4 ‘blows’ forced Ghana to IMF

* Apiate contractors to move to site in 2 weeks – Deputy Lands Minister

The Chronicle

* Vote the best hands – Alan

* Heads roll at Forestry Commission

Daily Graphic

* Stabilising Cedi, building resilient economy: BoG granted first gold purchasing right

* Acquire professional certification or forfeit appointment – Teaching Council

Daily Guide

* NDC leaders fights over cash

* EX-Capital Bank boss punches Ato Essien

