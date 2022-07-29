0
Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 29, 2022

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle

* Court dismisses Spio’s defamation suit against Wontumi

* Trial of Opuni and other : CJ has granted me a limited time -Honyenuga

Daily Graphic

* Increase investment in domestic production

• To avert imminent food crisis – Agric bodies

* Adwoa Safo sacked

Ghanaian Times

* Speaker indefinitely defers decision on Adwoa Safo

* Police most corrupt institution: IGP responds to reports

Daily Guide

* NPP chalks 30…pledges to overcome development challenges

* Manya Krobo MP charged with illegal connection

