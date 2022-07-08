1
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Friday July 8, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (9)

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Economic difficulties: This one too shall pass – Okyenhene

* Lapaz driver allegedly swindles 3 ‘burgers’ off thousand of cedis

Daily Graphic

* IMF negotaitions: Approach with open mind

• Terkper advises government

* Reduce population growth rate – Experts

Daily Guide

* Remove billboards – NPP barks at aspirants

* Quartey blames absence on ‘knee surgery’

New Crusading Guide

* Red flags fly in Nzemaland…on Overlord position

* Madina MCE fingered in land ‘theft’

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation