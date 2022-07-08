Today at the newsstands – Friday July 8, 2022

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* Economic difficulties: This one too shall pass – Okyenhene
* Lapaz driver allegedly swindles 3 ‘burgers’ off thousand of cedis
Daily Graphic
* IMF negotaitions: Approach with open mind
• Terkper advises government
* Reduce population growth rate – Experts
Daily Guide
* Remove billboards – NPP barks at aspirants
* Quartey blames absence on ‘knee surgery’
New Crusading Guide
* Red flags fly in Nzemaland…on Overlord position
* Madina MCE fingered in land ‘theft’
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS