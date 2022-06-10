0
Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 10, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Relief for students

• No guarantor loan policy launched

* Agric revival rests with BoG - Odoom

Ghanaian Times

* 1,000 Nigerien illegal immigrants repatriated…after Ghana, Niger authorities agreement

* Businessman shot, set ablaze with car at Pusiga…DCE condemns crime calls for probe

Daily Guide

* Today is Green Ghana Day

* Standards Authority seeks new law

The Chronicle

* Takoradi fake kidnap victim appeal fails

* Nana, Mahama, Kufuor lead tree planting today

