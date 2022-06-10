Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Relief for students



• No guarantor loan policy launched



* Agric revival rests with BoG - Odoom



Ghanaian Times

* 1,000 Nigerien illegal immigrants repatriated…after Ghana, Niger authorities agreement



* Businessman shot, set ablaze with car at Pusiga…DCE condemns crime calls for probe



Daily Guide



* Today is Green Ghana Day



* Standards Authority seeks new law

The Chronicle



* Takoradi fake kidnap victim appeal fails



* Nana, Mahama, Kufuor lead tree planting today



You can browse our gallery for more headlines