Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 10, 2022

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Relief for students
• No guarantor loan policy launched
* Agric revival rests with BoG - Odoom
Ghanaian Times
* 1,000 Nigerien illegal immigrants repatriated…after Ghana, Niger authorities agreement
* Businessman shot, set ablaze with car at Pusiga…DCE condemns crime calls for probe
Daily Guide
* Today is Green Ghana Day
* Standards Authority seeks new law
The Chronicle
* Takoradi fake kidnap victim appeal fails
* Nana, Mahama, Kufuor lead tree planting today
