0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 17, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (11)

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Plug loopholes in procurement processes - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to MDAs

* Repair works on motorway completed

Ghanaian Times

* Govt secures $24.9m loan for Agric mechanization plant

* SSNIT rolls out electronic scheme to ease payment of contributions

Daily Guide

* Opuni moves to halt trial again

* Joyce Blessing’s husband denies video

The Chronicle

* Speaker Bagbin threatens Ofori-Atta

* I kicked against Ato Essien’s GHC27.5M biz promotion fund - MD

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede