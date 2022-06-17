Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 17, 2022

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Plug loopholes in procurement processes - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to MDAs
* Repair works on motorway completed
Ghanaian Times
* Govt secures $24.9m loan for Agric mechanization plant
* SSNIT rolls out electronic scheme to ease payment of contributions
Daily Guide
* Opuni moves to halt trial again
* Joyce Blessing’s husband denies video
The Chronicle
* Speaker Bagbin threatens Ofori-Atta
* I kicked against Ato Essien’s GHC27.5M biz promotion fund - MD
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
