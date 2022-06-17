Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 17, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Plug loopholes in procurement processes - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to MDAs



* Repair works on motorway completed



Ghanaian Times



* Govt secures $24.9m loan for Agric mechanization plant

* SSNIT rolls out electronic scheme to ease payment of contributions



Daily Guide



* Opuni moves to halt trial again



* Joyce Blessing’s husband denies video



The Chronicle

* Speaker Bagbin threatens Ofori-Atta



* I kicked against Ato Essien’s GHC27.5M biz promotion fund - MD



