Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 24, 2022

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Guide
* NPP clears 48 for contest
* ECG cuts off Kejetia
The Chronicle
* Threat of Terrorism: Be alert, vigilant at all borders…Dery tells GIS as gov’t provides new barracks in Western North
* Grumbles over Data Protection’s GH24k monthly rent
Daily Graphic
* A year on…Neoplan still in distress
• But government stands by pledge
* GJA votes today
Ghanaian Times
* Make Africa food-sufficient…Ofori-Atta charges peer countries
* Car owners abandon vehicles for ‘tro-tro’ over fuel price hike
