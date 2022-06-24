0
Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 24, 2022

Photos (12)

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* NPP clears 48 for contest

* ECG cuts off Kejetia

The Chronicle

* Threat of Terrorism: Be alert, vigilant at all borders…Dery tells GIS as gov’t provides new barracks in Western North

* Grumbles over Data Protection’s GH24k monthly rent

Daily Graphic

* A year on…Neoplan still in distress

• But government stands by pledge

* GJA votes today

Ghanaian Times

* Make Africa food-sufficient…Ofori-Atta charges peer countries

* Car owners abandon vehicles for ‘tro-tro’ over fuel price hike

