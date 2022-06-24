Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 24, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* NPP clears 48 for contest



* ECG cuts off Kejetia



The Chronicle



* Threat of Terrorism: Be alert, vigilant at all borders…Dery tells GIS as gov’t provides new barracks in Western North

* Grumbles over Data Protection’s GH24k monthly rent



Daily Graphic



* A year on…Neoplan still in distress



• But government stands by pledge



* GJA votes today

Ghanaian Times



* Make Africa food-sufficient…Ofori-Atta charges peer countries



* Car owners abandon vehicles for ‘tro-tro’ over fuel price hike



