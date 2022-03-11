Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 11, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Voting rights of Deputy Speakers: Supreme Court settles matter – President Akufo-Addo



* 10 Medical officers decline posting to Upper East Region



Ghanaian Times



* Boost for agriculture: Govt earmarks $105m to rehab 3 dams…to increase commercial production

* Pres Akufo-Addo, Mahama comment on SC verdict



The Chronicle



* Apiatse victims go home today



* Afenyo to Minority: Stop scandalizing the courts



Daily Guide

* Bagbin appoints NDC man ‘acting Speaker’



* NPP sets election records straight



