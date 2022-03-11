0
Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 11, 2022

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Voting rights of Deputy Speakers: Supreme Court settles matter – President Akufo-Addo

* 10 Medical officers decline posting to Upper East Region

Ghanaian Times

* Boost for agriculture: Govt earmarks $105m to rehab 3 dams…to increase commercial production

* Pres Akufo-Addo, Mahama comment on SC verdict

The Chronicle

* Apiatse victims go home today

* Afenyo to Minority: Stop scandalizing the courts

Daily Guide

* Bagbin appoints NDC man ‘acting Speaker’

* NPP sets election records straight

