Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 18, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Stop polluting Odaw storm drain; maintenance cost mounting – Asenso-Boakye



* 3 ministers directed to brief Parliament on Bawku



Ghanaian Times



* Ahead of rainy season: We’ll arrest, prosecute ‘polluters’ Korle Lagoon – Works Minister warns as he inspects dredging project

* Parliament adjourns sitting for lack of quorum



Daily Guide



* Bagbin requests extra $50k from Dubai



* Chief of Staff denies Afia Schwar’s ¢50k donation



The Chronicle

* Rescue me before I die – SOS message from acide bathed victim at Awukugua



* Injunction on Twifo-Hemang NPP elections



