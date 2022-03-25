Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 25, 2022

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
*Restoring economic stability: Govt adopts critical measures
• Targets GH₵3.5 billion savings
* We’re ready for Super Eagles - Partey
Ghanaian Times
* Measures to ease economic pressures inadequate…says Minority
* Black Stars to fly over Super Eagles tonight
Daily Guide
* MPs back Tax Exemptions
* Uproar over ‘Burger’ MP
The Chronicle
* Fuel coupons of appointees down 50%...as Ofori-Atta announces far-reaching measures to deal with economic crisis
* Ghana makes windfall of $1bn from local content policy - Jinapor
You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS