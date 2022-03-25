0
Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 25, 2022

Photos (11)

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

*Restoring economic stability: Govt adopts critical measures

• Targets GH₵3.5 billion savings

* We’re ready for Super Eagles - Partey

Ghanaian Times

* Measures to ease economic pressures inadequate…says Minority

* Black Stars to fly over Super Eagles tonight

Daily Guide

* MPs back Tax Exemptions

* Uproar over ‘Burger’ MP

The Chronicle

* Fuel coupons of appointees down 50%...as Ofori-Atta announces far-reaching measures to deal with economic crisis

* Ghana makes windfall of $1bn from local content policy - Jinapor

