Today at the newsstands - Friday May 20, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Parks and Gardens beautifies roads – Exercise extends to MMDAs



* Achimota Forest brouhaha: Compensation informed declassification – Deputy Minister



Ghanaian Times



* Determining global cocoa price: Let’s support Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa initiative – Cocobod boss lobbies African countries

* 3 arrested for attacking, vandalising Benya FM



The Chronicle



* Asokwa Municipal Police Commander yells: Radio stations breaking up homes with amateurish attempts at settlement of marital disputes



* Josephine Nkrumah presents letters of credence to Prez Weah



Daily Guide

* Soldiers will crush terrorists, says Minister



* Palm wine tapper commits suicide



