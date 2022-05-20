0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Friday May 20, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Parks and Gardens beautifies roads – Exercise extends to MMDAs

* Achimota Forest brouhaha: Compensation informed declassification – Deputy Minister

Ghanaian Times

* Determining global cocoa price: Let’s support Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa initiative – Cocobod boss lobbies African countries

* 3 arrested for attacking, vandalising Benya FM

The Chronicle

* Asokwa Municipal Police Commander yells: Radio stations breaking up homes with amateurish attempts at settlement of marital disputes

* Josephine Nkrumah presents letters of credence to Prez Weah

Daily Guide

* Soldiers will crush terrorists, says Minister

* Palm wine tapper commits suicide

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil