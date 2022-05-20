Today at the newsstands - Friday May 20, 2022

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Parks and Gardens beautifies roads – Exercise extends to MMDAs
* Achimota Forest brouhaha: Compensation informed declassification – Deputy Minister
Ghanaian Times
* Determining global cocoa price: Let’s support Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa initiative – Cocobod boss lobbies African countries
* 3 arrested for attacking, vandalising Benya FM
The Chronicle
* Asokwa Municipal Police Commander yells: Radio stations breaking up homes with amateurish attempts at settlement of marital disputes
* Josephine Nkrumah presents letters of credence to Prez Weah
Daily Guide
* Soldiers will crush terrorists, says Minister
* Palm wine tapper commits suicide
