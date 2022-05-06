0
Today at the newsstands – Friday May 6, 2022

Fri, 6 May 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* The Bible influences my decisions – President

* CLOGSAG strike continue

Ghanaian Times

* AMA warns public against processing food in market

* ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff discuss security in sub-region

B & FT

* Fitch revises fiscal deficit forecast downward to 9.1%

* Fisheries Ministry warns industrial fisher against unapproved nets

The Chronicle

* Inspector of Mines probes military, quarry coys impasse

* Osu Castle ammo thief jailed 3yrs

