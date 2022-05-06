Today at the newsstands – Friday May 6, 2022

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* The Bible influences my decisions – President
* CLOGSAG strike continue
Ghanaian Times
* AMA warns public against processing food in market
* ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff discuss security in sub-region
B & FT
* Fitch revises fiscal deficit forecast downward to 9.1%
* Fisheries Ministry warns industrial fisher against unapproved nets
The Chronicle
* Inspector of Mines probes military, quarry coys impasse
* Osu Castle ammo thief jailed 3yrs
