Today at the newsstands – Friday September 30, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle



* 2017 A-G report: 17 OMCs fail to pay GH₵249m tax for oil lifted



* Judges, Magistrates demand early payment of allowances



Daily Graphic



* Addressing housing deficit: Utilise pension law to own homes

• NPRA encourages contributors



* Danger at Odorkor traffic lights intersection



Ghanaian Times



* We’ll defeat ‘galamseyers’ – Lands Minster vows as he MMDCEs’ support



* SIM reregistration: Long queues return again

Daily Guide



* Chinese slashes worker’s throat over salary



* NDC minority chases gov’t over ‘missing’ $100m oil cash



