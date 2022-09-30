0
Today at the newsstands – Friday September 30, 2022

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle

* 2017 A-G report: 17 OMCs fail to pay GH₵249m tax for oil lifted

* Judges, Magistrates demand early payment of allowances

Daily Graphic

* Addressing housing deficit: Utilise pension law to own homes

• NPRA encourages contributors

* Danger at Odorkor traffic lights intersection

Ghanaian Times

* We’ll defeat ‘galamseyers’ – Lands Minster vows as he MMDCEs’ support

* SIM reregistration: Long queues return again

Daily Guide

* Chinese slashes worker’s throat over salary

* NDC minority chases gov’t over ‘missing’ $100m oil cash

