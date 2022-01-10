Today at the newsstands - January 10, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are a collection of the major newspaper headlines for today, January 10, 2022.

Ghanaian Times:



Govt suspends benchmark reversal - President recommends wider consultation



Stars, Morocco in cagey clash as President urges team to win cup



Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in Nations Cup opener



New Crusading Guide:



ECOWAS upholds initial sanctions on Mali

Unite to fix problems around Songhor Lagoon - Agorhom to Ada traditional leaders



I'm shocked - Veep says, as he commiserates with late Ashitey's family



The Chronicle:



Military arrest 6 Western Togoland gangsters for attempting to buy arms from Defence Intelligence officer posing as Togbui from Togo to attack BoG at Hohoe



Police chase Fire Service over missing GhS30k at accident scene



Kamaldeen joins Stars #CitiCBS

Publisher:



Mass resignation rocks NIB - Over 200 opt for voluntary package



Bawumia mourns with Ashitey's family



ECOWAS imposes tougher sanctions on Mali



Tiwaa gets another chance after CID 'mess'



Frema weeps at brother's one week observation

Republic Press:



Govt makes u-turn as Akufo-Addo blocks reversal of benchmark values



COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is EOCO boss



UTAG greets 2022 with strike action



V/R: Hunter shot dead after being mistaken for bush meat at Kpeve



Daily Graphic:

SIM card registration: Telcos beef up logistics



Black Stars ready for #AFCON2021



Maame Tiwaa new EOCO boss



Sewornu's strike wins day for Hearts Of Oak at Bibiani



Etouga's hat-trick powers Asante Kotoko to sink Ashgold



