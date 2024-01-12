News

News
Today at the newsstands – January 12, 2024

Fri, 12 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GUIDE

WSSCE results: Mahama got it wrong - Minister

Commissioner General has not absconded - GRA

Agalga speaks on leaked IGP tape

NEW CRUSADING

Sneak peek into 2024, youth prosperity: Wealth creation programmes top on gov't agenda

Rt. Hon Prof Mike Ocquaye, 1962 mates throw luncheon for NSMQ team

Sheela Oppong Sakyi eyes Dome Kwabenya seat

THE CHRONICLE

YEA introduces more business modules in A/R

Akufo-Addo on private life: I go to shows with my family

John Kumah: Gov't will pursue more wealth creation programmes this year

THE DAILY STATEMAN

We'll continue pursuing value-addition...Akufo-Addo tells Havard Business School delegation

Supreme Court saves man from losing Airport house

Passport Office receives state-of-the-art passport

