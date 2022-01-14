Today at the newsstands – January 14, 2021

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines:
Ghanaian Times
* Companies register cleanup: 2,788 coys removed, more to go
* Basic schools reopen January 18
* Covid-19 vaccines provide high level protection- GHS rejects Concerned Doctors' clam
* Stars aim to devour Panthers
The Chronicle
* GHS620m liquidity support: Court threatens to revoke Ato Esien's bail after failing to file witness statement for the third time
* New GNAT Prez calls for unity among members
* Aubameyang return vs Ghana confirmed, Gabon coach tests positive
B& FT
* Fuel prices to hit GhS7 per litre
* AfCFTA surmounts its biggest hurdle yet with launch of PAPSS - Continent to save US$5bn yearly on payment
* Unstable 3-year pre-tertiary academic calendar major distraction - Eduwatch