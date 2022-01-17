Today at the newsstands – January 17, 2021

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines:
Ghanaian Times
* 7 perish in fire outbreak at Budumburam
* Government releases GHS154,892,836 to SHSs
* Hearts thrash Eleven Wonders in Accra
* Hungary to support construction of wastewater treatment plant in 13
The Chronicle
* Desire to travel to UK ends on sad note: Pastor swindles nurse off GHS40k after giving concoctions that dazed her and allegedly set her room ablaze
* Fire consumes family of 7 in Budumburam
* Karela condemns King Faisal to first home defeat
B& FT
* World Bank warns of difficulty in accessing external financing
*Hungarian President visits Kumasi wastewater treatment plant as MoU is signed for 13 regions to also benefit
* Policy rate hike 'staring at us in the face'