0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – January 17, 2021

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (4)

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times

* 7 perish in fire outbreak at Budumburam

* Government releases GHS154,892,836 to SHSs

* Hearts thrash Eleven Wonders in Accra

* Hungary to support construction of wastewater treatment plant in 13

The Chronicle

* Desire to travel to UK ends on sad note: Pastor swindles nurse off GHS40k after giving concoctions that dazed her and allegedly set her room ablaze

* Fire consumes family of 7 in Budumburam

* Karela condemns King Faisal to first home defeat

B& FT

* World Bank warns of difficulty in accessing external financing

*Hungarian President visits Kumasi wastewater treatment plant as MoU is signed for 13 regions to also benefit

* Policy rate hike 'staring at us in the face'

Source: www.ghanaweb.com