Today at the newsstands – January 17, 2021

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times



* 7 perish in fire outbreak at Budumburam



* Government releases GHS154,892,836 to SHSs



* Hearts thrash Eleven Wonders in Accra



* Hungary to support construction of wastewater treatment plant in 13

The Chronicle



* Desire to travel to UK ends on sad note: Pastor swindles nurse off GHS40k after giving concoctions that dazed her and allegedly set her room ablaze



* Fire consumes family of 7 in Budumburam



* Karela condemns King Faisal to first home defeat



B& FT

* World Bank warns of difficulty in accessing external financing



*Hungarian President visits Kumasi wastewater treatment plant as MoU is signed for 13 regions to also benefit



* Policy rate hike 'staring at us in the face'