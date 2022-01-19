Today at the newsstands - January 19, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Bringing back the splendor: Parks & Gardens set for action



* Auction Menzgold property - Court orders



* Black Stars crash out of 2021 AFCON after losing 2-3 to Comoros



* Nigeria to maintain perfect record tonight



Ghanaian Times



* Brouhaha over semester calendar: GES, teacher unions to meet over agitations

* President mourns death of former Malian president Ibrahim Keita



* FA Cup: Hearts tipped to brush aside Golden Kicks



Daily Guide



* NDC trotro ambulance: GhS9m bail for Ato Forson, others



* Bagbin dashes to Dubai again for check up



* Court decides on NAM1 property today



* Female referees steal show at AFCON

* Lewandowski beats Messi, equals Ronaldo record



The Chronicle



* Asantehene, Dormaahene 'fight' over history and power



* No turning back on illegal mining war - Samuel Jinapor warns



* 36-year-old Ronaldo hopes to play for another '4 or 5 years'



* Tuchel tells Lukaku that Chelsea won't change for him



Ghanaian Publisher

* We won't relent in land sector cleansing - Lands Minister



* ICUMS rakes in GHS16.08bn in 2021



* ADB donates GHS50k to support Tolon District Hospital



* Court sanctions auctioning of Menzgold property



New Crusading Guide



* Fight against 'galamsey' not over, Minister assures



* Tension at Ngleshie Alata as chief demands transfer of Jamestown police commander

* Selfish few have weakened NPP foundation in Ashanti - Odeneho Kwkau Appiah



Business 24



* Only trained and ethical professionals must handle procurement, says GIPS boss



* BoG sacks two employees over 'fake certificates'



* Covid vaccine: MPs to receive booster jabs