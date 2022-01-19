0
Today at the newsstands - January 19, 2022

Wed, 19 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers;

Daily Graphic

* Bringing back the splendor: Parks & Gardens set for action

* Auction Menzgold property - Court orders

* Black Stars crash out of 2021 AFCON after losing 2-3 to Comoros

* Nigeria to maintain perfect record tonight

Ghanaian Times

* Brouhaha over semester calendar: GES, teacher unions to meet over agitations

* President mourns death of former Malian president Ibrahim Keita

* FA Cup: Hearts tipped to brush aside Golden Kicks

Daily Guide

* NDC trotro ambulance: GhS9m bail for Ato Forson, others

* Bagbin dashes to Dubai again for check up

* Court decides on NAM1 property today

* Female referees steal show at AFCON

* Lewandowski beats Messi, equals Ronaldo record

The Chronicle

* Asantehene, Dormaahene 'fight' over history and power

* No turning back on illegal mining war - Samuel Jinapor warns

* 36-year-old Ronaldo hopes to play for another '4 or 5 years'

* Tuchel tells Lukaku that Chelsea won't change for him

Ghanaian Publisher

* We won't relent in land sector cleansing - Lands Minister

* ICUMS rakes in GHS16.08bn in 2021

* ADB donates GHS50k to support Tolon District Hospital

* Court sanctions auctioning of Menzgold property

New Crusading Guide

* Fight against 'galamsey' not over, Minister assures

* Tension at Ngleshie Alata as chief demands transfer of Jamestown police commander

* Selfish few have weakened NPP foundation in Ashanti - Odeneho Kwkau Appiah

Business 24

* Only trained and ethical professionals must handle procurement, says GIPS boss

* BoG sacks two employees over 'fake certificates'

* Covid vaccine: MPs to receive booster jabs

