Today at the newsstands - January 19, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers;
Daily Graphic
* Bringing back the splendor: Parks & Gardens set for action
* Auction Menzgold property - Court orders
* Black Stars crash out of 2021 AFCON after losing 2-3 to Comoros
* Nigeria to maintain perfect record tonight
Ghanaian Times
* Brouhaha over semester calendar: GES, teacher unions to meet over agitations
* President mourns death of former Malian president Ibrahim Keita
* FA Cup: Hearts tipped to brush aside Golden Kicks
Daily Guide
* NDC trotro ambulance: GhS9m bail for Ato Forson, others
* Bagbin dashes to Dubai again for check up
* Court decides on NAM1 property today
* Female referees steal show at AFCON
* Lewandowski beats Messi, equals Ronaldo record
The Chronicle
* Asantehene, Dormaahene 'fight' over history and power
* No turning back on illegal mining war - Samuel Jinapor warns
* 36-year-old Ronaldo hopes to play for another '4 or 5 years'
* Tuchel tells Lukaku that Chelsea won't change for him
Ghanaian Publisher
* We won't relent in land sector cleansing - Lands Minister
* ICUMS rakes in GHS16.08bn in 2021
* ADB donates GHS50k to support Tolon District Hospital
* Court sanctions auctioning of Menzgold property
New Crusading Guide
* Fight against 'galamsey' not over, Minister assures
* Tension at Ngleshie Alata as chief demands transfer of Jamestown police commander
* Selfish few have weakened NPP foundation in Ashanti - Odeneho Kwkau Appiah
Business 24
* Only trained and ethical professionals must handle procurement, says GIPS boss
* BoG sacks two employees over 'fake certificates'
* Covid vaccine: MPs to receive booster jabs