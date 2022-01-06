Today at the newsstands - January 6, 2022

Stories making the headlines:
Ghanaian Times:
* SIM cards re-registration: Hundreds besiege telco centres as deadline approaches in March
* Don't lose touch with grassroots - Kufuor advises NPP
* Stars lose to Algeria in trial match
* Electroland Ghana gives to Stars
Daily Guide:
* Power abuse claims: AG rubbishes Ato Forson
* 7% pay rise for public workers
* AFCON stadia capacities limities due to COVID
* Super clash: Hearts-Kotoko confirmed for Feb. 20
* Nigel Gaisie hot over TikTok girl
Daily Graphic:
* Constitution Day tomorrow: Build on gains - Governance experts
* Base pay up for public workers
* Bawku chieftaincy clashes: Accused persons denied bail
* Algeria punish Ghana 3-0 for costly errors
* GFA beefs up Black Stars technical team
Daily Dispatch:
*Mahama spent GHC20bn on education, I’ve spent GHC40bn - Akufo-Addo
*Government extends zero price stabilization and recovery levies - NPA
* McDan Group’s commercial private jet services takes off this month