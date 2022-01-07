Today at the newsstands - January 7, 2022

Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times



* WASSCE exams malpractices: 11 teachers land in trouble - GES interdicts them pending appointment termination



*2 drown in Black Volta... after fire guts boat



*Ghana marks 29th Constitutional Day today



Daily Guide



*Takoradi fake kidnap case: I saw my wife pregnant

*Police rescue Jamaican artiste



*Couple kills daughter, 4



*Fix The Country chased out of Saglemi



*Anglican bishops pray for Nana,Govt



*GLICO gives Stars AFCON 'cushion'



Daily Graphic

*Building stronger economy: Let's pray for our leaders - Rev Dr Markwei appeals to nation



*Constitution Day worth celebrating - Ofosu Ampofo



*Tamale Interchange to be inaugurated March



*Couple arrested over daughter's death