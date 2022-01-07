0
Today at the newsstands - January 7, 2022

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times

* WASSCE exams malpractices: 11 teachers land in trouble - GES interdicts them pending appointment termination

*2 drown in Black Volta... after fire guts boat

*Ghana marks 29th Constitutional Day today

Daily Guide

*Takoradi fake kidnap case: I saw my wife pregnant

*Police rescue Jamaican artiste

*Couple kills daughter, 4

*Fix The Country chased out of Saglemi

*Anglican bishops pray for Nana,Govt

*GLICO gives Stars AFCON 'cushion'

Daily Graphic

*Building stronger economy: Let's pray for our leaders - Rev Dr Markwei appeals to nation

*Constitution Day worth celebrating - Ofosu Ampofo

*Tamale Interchange to be inaugurated March

*Couple arrested over daughter's death

