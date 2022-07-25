Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines

Daily Graphic



* Asomdwee Park refurbished, Mills won't be forgotten - Akufo-Addo



* Finance Minister presents Mid-year Budget Review today



* Parliament passes Tax Exemptions Bill



The Ghanaian Times



* President inaugurates 'Asomdwee Park'

* GHS strategises to contain Marburg disease



* Don't charge students under Free SHS



The Chronicle



* Atta-Mill loyalists defy NDC



* Beware: COVID-19 still devastating G/A



* John Boadu promises unflinching support for new party execs

The Statesman



* Mills won't be forgotten - President commissions redeveloped Asomdwee Park



* $450m inland port, industrial park project begins



* Prof Gyan-Baffuor: Gov't is leaving no one behind in achieving SDGs



