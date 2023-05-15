Today at the newsstands – Mahama's primary victory dominates May 15, 2023 headlines

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
TODAY
NDC primaries: Mahama retained as party’s flagbearer for 2024 elections
How Ghana’s economy became a cautionary tale for Africa
DAILY GRAPHIC
Mahama leads NDC again – charges party to focus on winning 2024 elections
Ist tranche of IMF cash coming
Drowned schoolchildren buried
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
NDC gives Mahama third chance to redeem himself
Ghana gets assurance for $3bn IMF bailout
Govt unveils GHC100m for women
THE CHRONICLE
Mahama awaits Bawumia/Alan with bated breath
Ghana’s creditors give way for $3bn IMF deal
GIS officer rescues police from jaws of death
DAILY GUIDE
Mahama leads NDC, 17 MPs fall
Captain Koda chases Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report
Immigration officer rescues cops
