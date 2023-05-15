0
Today at the newsstands – Mahama's primary victory dominates May 15, 2023 headlines

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

TODAY

NDC primaries: Mahama retained as party’s flagbearer for 2024 elections

How Ghana’s economy became a cautionary tale for Africa

DAILY GRAPHIC

Mahama leads NDC again – charges party to focus on winning 2024 elections

Ist tranche of IMF cash coming

Drowned schoolchildren buried

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

NDC gives Mahama third chance to redeem himself

Ghana gets assurance for $3bn IMF bailout

Govt unveils GHC100m for women

THE CHRONICLE

Mahama awaits Bawumia/Alan with bated breath

Ghana’s creditors give way for $3bn IMF deal

GIS officer rescues police from jaws of death

DAILY GUIDE

Mahama leads NDC, 17 MPs fall

Captain Koda chases Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report

Immigration officer rescues cops

