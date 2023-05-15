Today at the newsstands – Mahama's primary victory dominates May 15, 2023 headlines

Stack of newspapers | File photo

NDC primaries: Mahama retained as party’s flagbearer for 2024 elections



How Ghana’s economy became a cautionary tale for Africa



DAILY GRAPHIC



Mahama leads NDC again – charges party to focus on winning 2024 elections

Ist tranche of IMF cash coming



Drowned schoolchildren buried



THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER



NDC gives Mahama third chance to redeem himself



Ghana gets assurance for $3bn IMF bailout

Govt unveils GHC100m for women



THE CHRONICLE



Mahama awaits Bawumia/Alan with bated breath



Ghana’s creditors give way for $3bn IMF deal



GIS officer rescues police from jaws of death

DAILY GUIDE



Mahama leads NDC, 17 MPs fall



Captain Koda chases Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report



Immigration officer rescues cops



