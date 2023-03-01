0
Today at the newsstands – March 1, 2023

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Continuous voter registration: Ghana card guarantees voter integrity - Jean Mensah

Green Ghana 2023; Lands ministry targets 10 million trees

Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Grpahic

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Big boost from mining sector: Ghana attracts 3 gold 1 lithium mining firms

Avenor fire outbreak renders 600 homeless, destroys 450 wooden structures, metal containers

President receives credential letters of 5 envoys

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Nungua stool lands secretariate parades 15 lawyers - to reclaim all Nungua lands

Jospong Group leads global thai waste management company to sanitation minister

NIB smokes out lands C'ssion's stealing syndicate - 16 in the cooler for siphoning GH¢100m

THE INFORMER

GJA fights road carnage

President makes ministerial changes - pushes for urgent amendment to road safety Act

'Galamsey' threatens Cocoa sector, GH¢4.86billion lost to the illegal activity

Towards improved local governance - Dan Botwe calls for paradigm shift

THE CHRONICLE

Mcdan escapes prison sentence by hair's breadth

Agyeman Manu snubs Parliament

Minerals exports hit record $6.6bn in 2022.

