Today at the newsstands – March 1, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Continuous voter registration: Ghana card guarantees voter integrity - Jean Mensah



Green Ghana 2023; Lands ministry targets 10 million trees



Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Grpahic



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Big boost from mining sector: Ghana attracts 3 gold 1 lithium mining firms



Avenor fire outbreak renders 600 homeless, destroys 450 wooden structures, metal containers



President receives credential letters of 5 envoys



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Nungua stool lands secretariate parades 15 lawyers - to reclaim all Nungua lands

Jospong Group leads global thai waste management company to sanitation minister



NIB smokes out lands C'ssion's stealing syndicate - 16 in the cooler for siphoning GH¢100m



THE INFORMER



GJA fights road carnage



President makes ministerial changes - pushes for urgent amendment to road safety Act

'Galamsey' threatens Cocoa sector, GH¢4.86billion lost to the illegal activity



Towards improved local governance - Dan Botwe calls for paradigm shift



THE CHRONICLE



Mcdan escapes prison sentence by hair's breadth



Agyeman Manu snubs Parliament

Minerals exports hit record $6.6bn in 2022.



