Today at the newsstands – March 10, 2023

Fri, 10 Mar 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Law enforcement to doorstep: Police create 7 new regions

Killed soldier laid to rest

GES appluads junior Graphic for essay competition

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Former minister jailed over land ...goes in 7 days for contempt

Migrants constitues 28.5% of Ghana's population

Geological survey authority requires $200m investment ...to transmit real-time seismic data on earthquake

THE CHRONICLE

Soldiers beat innocent people at Ashaiman ...Parliament admits after meeting with defence ministry

Slain soldier laid to rest

Retaining experienced civil servants beyond retirement age is good for the development

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

NPP is action party - Afenyo Markin

Hughton names squad for Angola

MP's defence ministry , Military to visit Ashaimman

THE DAILY GUIDE

NPP to host youth summit in Germany

Dzata cement fraud ring busted

Danger at Ashongman as ECG fails to relocate lethal transformer

