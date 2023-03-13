Today at the newsstands – March 13, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE



6 arrested over slain Ashaiman soldier



Nigerian arrested over woman’s death



Afriyie Akoto speaks on Ghana’s economy



DAILY GRAPHIC



Ashaiman soldier’s death: 6 suspects arrested by police

Vaccines arrive: Immunization resumes for 3 childhood killer diseases



Black Stars players to miss Atsu’s funeral Friday



GHANAIAN TIMES



Childhood vaccines land in Accra… GHS begins distribution to regions



GoldKacha key to mercury-free responsible small-scale mining – President



WHO moves to support Ghana improve diabetes control, prevention

THE CHRONICLE



Finding killers of Trooper Imoro Sherrif: Military drops massive security clanger but police hit target with precision, arresting 6 suspects



Six pastors of Divine Healing Center Church sue Overseer, others



Prez made an honest assessment of the country – Afenyo-Markin



