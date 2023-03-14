Today at the newsstands – March 14, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Towards election 2024:Don't scrap guarantor system
Gold Kacha to reach 120,000 miners this year
Experts to discuss post -DDEP and how to resign trust
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Murder of soldier at Ashhaiman : 6 suspects remanded
ISD launches portal to check misinformmation
Education minister threatens to close down non-performing schools
THE CHRONICLE
Duffour promises to revive TOR when elected president
Defence C'ttee truncates visit to Bawku
Ga Mantse to Alan: I pray that you win the NPP race
DAILY GUIGE
Ashaiman soldier killed over GHC300 iPhone 6.
I’ll fund NDC until 2024 - Mahama
THE BUSINESS ANALYST
5 political parties endorse EC’s new CI
“You have no right to comment on Ghana’s economy” - Pratt fires German ambassador.
