Today at the newsstands – March 14, 2023

Newspapers File Photo

Photos (7)

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Towards election 2024:Don't scrap guarantor system

Gold Kacha to reach 120,000 miners this year

Experts to discuss post -DDEP and how to resign trust

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Murder of soldier at Ashhaiman : 6 suspects remanded

ISD launches portal to check misinformmation

Education minister threatens to close down non-performing schools

THE CHRONICLE

Duffour promises to revive TOR when elected president

Defence C'ttee truncates visit to Bawku

Ga Mantse to Alan: I pray that you win the NPP race

DAILY GUIGE

Ashaiman soldier killed over GHC300 iPhone 6.

I’ll fund NDC until 2024 - Mahama

THE BUSINESS ANALYST

5 political parties endorse EC’s new CI

“You have no right to comment on Ghana’s economy” - Pratt fires German ambassador.

You can browse through our gallery for more photos:

