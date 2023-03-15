Today at the newsstands – March 15, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Nation rewards excellence, sacrifice
Constitutional review not panacea for development
Road tolls coming back
GHANAIAN TIMES
Finance ministry recommends fees, charges for new road tolls
Ghana hosts US Vice president spouse March 25
Govt to pay bondholders in 48 hrs - Finance Ministry...but bondholders issue 48-hr ultimatum
THE CHRONICLE
Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire discuss pollution of water bodies by illegal miners
High Consumption of processed foods causes kidney disease - Dietitian
It's time to abrogate National Cathedral project -Minority
DAILY GUIDE
US Veep to visit Ghana
Aspire higher- Omanhene urges Education Minister
Samira bags law degree
