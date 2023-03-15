0
Today at the newsstands – March 15, 2023

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Nation rewards excellence, sacrifice

Constitutional review not panacea for development

Road tolls coming back

GHANAIAN TIMES

Finance ministry recommends fees, charges for new road tolls

Ghana hosts US Vice president spouse March 25

Govt to pay bondholders in 48 hrs - Finance Ministry...but bondholders issue 48-hr ultimatum

THE CHRONICLE

Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire discuss pollution of water bodies by illegal miners

High Consumption of processed foods causes kidney disease - Dietitian

It's time to abrogate National Cathedral project -Minority

DAILY GUIDE

US Veep to visit Ghana

Aspire higher- Omanhene urges Education Minister

Samira bags law degree

