Today at the newsstands – March 16, 2023

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Danger looms at Pantang hospital - Hundreds of squatters occupy perlous strutures

Part of $259m Kejetia Market gutted by fire

WASSCE in July -September , BECE in August

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

WAEC bars 5 SHSs for charging unapproved fees

Engineering works on expansion of Weija water treatment plant complete

Education minister has no powers to close down schools GNAT

THE CHRONICLE

Mahama's A-G rejects Akufo-Addo's award

Accra commando , KON, others rewarded for fighting Covid-19

New Kejetia Market on fire

DAILY GUIDE

Kennedy floors Anas in GHC25m suit.

Bawumia mocks gold for oil critics.

THE BUSINESS ANALYST

Fix roads before you reintroduce tolls - Government urged.

Gold for oil policy one of the best - Bawumia.

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Anas, Tiger Eye resolute in corruption fight.

Dome-Kitase road project in Limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries.

