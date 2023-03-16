Today at the newsstands – March 16, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Danger looms at Pantang hospital - Hundreds of squatters occupy perlous strutures
Part of $259m Kejetia Market gutted by fire
WASSCE in July -September , BECE in August
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
WAEC bars 5 SHSs for charging unapproved fees
Engineering works on expansion of Weija water treatment plant complete
Education minister has no powers to close down schools GNAT
THE CHRONICLE
Mahama's A-G rejects Akufo-Addo's award
Accra commando , KON, others rewarded for fighting Covid-19
New Kejetia Market on fire
DAILY GUIDE
Kennedy floors Anas in GHC25m suit.
Bawumia mocks gold for oil critics.
THE BUSINESS ANALYST
Fix roads before you reintroduce tolls - Government urged.
Gold for oil policy one of the best - Bawumia.
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Anas, Tiger Eye resolute in corruption fight.
Dome-Kitase road project in Limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries.
