Today at the newsstands – March 16, 2023

File Photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Danger looms at Pantang hospital - Hundreds of squatters occupy perlous strutures



Part of $259m Kejetia Market gutted by fire



WASSCE in July -September , BECE in August



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

WAEC bars 5 SHSs for charging unapproved fees



Engineering works on expansion of Weija water treatment plant complete



Education minister has no powers to close down schools GNAT



THE CHRONICLE



Mahama's A-G rejects Akufo-Addo's award

Accra commando , KON, others rewarded for fighting Covid-19



New Kejetia Market on fire



DAILY GUIDE



Kennedy floors Anas in GHC25m suit.



Bawumia mocks gold for oil critics.

THE BUSINESS ANALYST



Fix roads before you reintroduce tolls - Government urged.



Gold for oil policy one of the best - Bawumia.



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Anas, Tiger Eye resolute in corruption fight.

Dome-Kitase road project in Limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries.



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: