Today at the newsstands – March 2, 2023

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

12 Cybercrime suspects nabbed

Operation clean your frontage hits Tema

We'll conclude IMF deal this month -President Akufo-Addo assures

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Health alert Lassa fever cases hit 14 ...one death recorded, GHS cautions the public to avoid contact with rats, mice

West Africa needs political commitment to roll out single currency GITFiC

Ghana card as sole ID for voter registration: Minority rejects EC's proposed CI

THE CHRONICLE

Police swoop on cyber fraudsters ...12 arrested for using fake accounts of MPs, ministers to defraud unsuspecting victims

Debt restructuring: China cooperating with Ghana -Prez

How speaker halted attempts to heckle EC boss

THE DAILY GUIDE

EC to register 550k voters annually

Massive clean up for Tema

APC /Tinubu breaks the 8

THE BREAK

Bomb kills Soldier at Bundase

Occupy Ghana poses question on public officers bill

Bagbin shades Armah Buah over ministers, deputies

WATCH TWI NEWS
