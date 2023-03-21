Today at the newsstands – March 21, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
Domestic revenue to jump ...3 bills to rake in GHC 4bn yearly before Parliament
President put spinon SONA -NDC
President Akufo-Addo urges caution in amendment to constitution
THE CHRINICLE
My lord I've no case to answer ...Ato Forson tells court in submission of no case
Akufo-Addo's record in education is matchless -Adutwum
Economy challenge was before Covid-19 -Mosquito
DAILY GUIDE
Grace Gift Herbal picks top award
NDC attacks president , NPP responds
AG affirms Ghana's recognition support for ICC
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Traders hail Bawumia over reopening of Kejetia market
Apostle Ebenezer Boahen losses contempt case
Dome-Kitase project in limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries
THE ANCHOR
Headmistress closes down school over her missing GHC2000.
*Wasteful ECG embarks on wild goose chase.
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: