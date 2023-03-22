0
Today at the newsstands – March 22, 2023

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Protecting the investor SEC moves to set up fund

5 Western Togoland secessionists jailed 5 years

Don't be cowed into submission on your decisions -President urges EC

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Govt targets planting 10m tress

One person dies every hour in Ghana from WASH diseases -UNICEF

2,000 C'nities nationwide to benefit from reading proficiency project

THE CHRONICLE

Prez to EC: DOn't be cowed into submission

NIA begins 541,529 backlog

Court allegedly stealing US$ 4.3m Gold @ KIA

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Canadian Borga girlfriend charged with murder

Bono NPP targets first-time voters

What country do we want post-2024?

