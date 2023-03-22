Today at the newsstands – March 22, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Protecting the investor SEC moves to set up fund
5 Western Togoland secessionists jailed 5 years
Don't be cowed into submission on your decisions -President urges EC
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Govt targets planting 10m tress
One person dies every hour in Ghana from WASH diseases -UNICEF
2,000 C'nities nationwide to benefit from reading proficiency project
THE CHRONICLE
Prez to EC: DOn't be cowed into submission
NIA begins 541,529 backlog
Court allegedly stealing US$ 4.3m Gold @ KIA
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Canadian Borga girlfriend charged with murder
Bono NPP targets first-time voters
What country do we want post-2024?
