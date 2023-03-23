Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
GHANAIAN TIMES
Farmers pension scheme takes off
Regulate social media, online NMC advocates
Attorney-General holds talks with UK deputy prime minister
THE CHRONICLE
Alan cash drops massive cash @ NPP head office
Parliament to descriminalise suicide
I'm not an illegal miner - MCE
DAILY GUIDE
Alan pays for NPP delegates album
Gonjas hail Bawumia
Science to humanities ratio improves - Adutwum
THE ANCHOR
Ho west NDC boils over 'Mugabe' MP
Jewellery not confiscated at KIA for gold-for-oil policy -PMMC rubbishes wild propaganda
Woman dumps newborn baby in latrine over alleged harship
B&FT
Pension funds set to invest in real sector as investors seek diversification
Passage of outstanding revenue bills remains critical
