Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

GHANAIAN TIMES

Farmers pension scheme takes off

Regulate social media, online NMC advocates

Attorney-General holds talks with UK deputy prime minister

THE CHRONICLE

Alan cash drops massive cash @ NPP head office

Parliament to descriminalise suicide

I'm not an illegal miner - MCE

DAILY GUIDE

Alan pays for NPP delegates album

Gonjas hail Bawumia

Science to humanities ratio improves - Adutwum

THE ANCHOR

Ho west NDC boils over 'Mugabe' MP

Jewellery not confiscated at KIA for gold-for-oil policy -PMMC rubbishes wild propaganda

Woman dumps newborn baby in latrine over alleged harship

B&FT

Pension funds set to invest in real sector as investors seek diversification

Passage of outstanding revenue bills remains critical

