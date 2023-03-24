Today at the newsstands – March 24, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ensuring completion of national projects: NDPC steps in
ECG disconnects power to Keta vaccine storage ...Medicines risk going waste
Ellembelle: Nation's oil hub
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Ministerial nominees: Majority , minority tango over approval ...as debate ends abruptly
Customs officer , m2 others accused of stealing gold remanded
Asian African consortium rallies support for Ghana's rice project
THE CHRONICLE
There is hope for Ghana -Duffour
Sexy Don-Don converts to Islam
Mahama:Ghana needs long term dev't plan to bind gov'ts
DAILY GUIDE
I'm Ghana's hope -Duffour
Bawumia honours promise to Sempe stool
Drama in Parliament over minister nominees
