Today at the newsstands – March 24, 2023

Fri, 24 Mar 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ensuring completion of national projects: NDPC steps in

ECG disconnects power to Keta vaccine storage ...Medicines risk going waste

Ellembelle: Nation's oil hub

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Ministerial nominees: Majority , minority tango over approval ...as debate ends abruptly

Customs officer , m2 others accused of stealing gold remanded

Asian African consortium rallies support for Ghana's rice project

THE CHRONICLE

There is hope for Ghana -Duffour

Sexy Don-Don converts to Islam

Mahama:Ghana needs long term dev't plan to bind gov'ts

DAILY GUIDE

I'm Ghana's hope -Duffour

Bawumia honours promise to Sempe stool

Drama in Parliament over minister nominees

