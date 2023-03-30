Today at the newsstands – March 30, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ensuring food security: Agric must come under NDPC ...Dwuma Odoom proposes at Graphic devt series
US Vice-President deplores slave trade horrors
Integrated aluminum industry project on course -Land Minister
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Fighting crime and transformation agenda: Police introduce 24-hr system...District, Station commands to run 3 shifts nationwide
US Veep announces $1bn fund for Africa
NDC conducts balloting for presidential aspirants ...Mahama picks No. 1 while Duffour picks No.3
DAILY GUIDE
Suicide attempt, not crime -Parliament
Police, Army clash in Accra Central
Nana turns 79
THE CHRONICLE
Kamala Harris lauds Bawumia's digitisation policy
Police grill 4 Ashanti NDC executives
Kasoa ritual killing: accused's mother gives chilly account
