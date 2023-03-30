0
Today at the newsstands – March 30, 2023

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ensuring food security: Agric must come under NDPC ...Dwuma Odoom proposes at Graphic devt series

US Vice-President deplores slave trade horrors

Integrated aluminum industry project on course -Land Minister

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Fighting crime and transformation agenda: Police introduce 24-hr system...District, Station commands to run 3 shifts nationwide

US Veep announces $1bn fund for Africa

NDC conducts balloting for presidential aspirants ...Mahama picks No. 1 while Duffour picks No.3

DAILY GUIDE

Suicide attempt, not crime -Parliament

Police, Army clash in Accra Central

Nana turns 79

THE CHRONICLE

Kamala Harris lauds Bawumia's digitisation policy

Police grill 4 Ashanti NDC executives

Kasoa ritual killing: accused's mother gives chilly account

