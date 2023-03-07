Today at the newsstands – March 7, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE GHANAIAN CHRONICLE
Mahama: why I boycotted Indece Day in Ho
Akufo-Addo’s solemn pledge – I will restore economy in 2yrs
Soldier killed at Ashaiman by unknown assailants
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Ghana @66: Prez calls for unity – to overcome economic crisis
EC’s reforms of CI 126 will ensure excellence in elections – CDS Africa
Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson grabs global security award
THE FINDER
Nana touts ethnic diversity as greatest achievement of independence
NPP congratulates Tinubu, takes inspiration in his victory
Religious tolerance in Ghana, enviable gift from God – Vice President
DAILY SEARCHLIGHT
Ghana @66: Count your blessings – Akuffo-Addo
Over 500,000 BECE graduates placed in various SHSs/TVETs – Dr Adutwum
Don’t let your PhD theses gather dust – Ntim Fordjour
