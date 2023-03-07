0
Today at the newsstands – March 7, 2023

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE GHANAIAN CHRONICLE

Mahama: why I boycotted Indece Day in Ho

Akufo-Addo’s solemn pledge – I will restore economy in 2yrs

Soldier killed at Ashaiman by unknown assailants

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Ghana @66: Prez calls for unity – to overcome economic crisis

EC’s reforms of CI 126 will ensure excellence in elections – CDS Africa

Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson grabs global security award

THE FINDER

Nana touts ethnic diversity as greatest achievement of independence

NPP congratulates Tinubu, takes inspiration in his victory

Religious tolerance in Ghana, enviable gift from God – Vice President

DAILY SEARCHLIGHT

Ghana @66: Count your blessings – Akuffo-Addo

Over 500,000 BECE graduates placed in various SHSs/TVETs – Dr Adutwum

Don’t let your PhD theses gather dust – Ntim Fordjour

