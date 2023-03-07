Today at the newsstands – March 7, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE GHANAIAN CHRONICLE



Mahama: why I boycotted Indece Day in Ho



Akufo-Addo’s solemn pledge – I will restore economy in 2yrs



Soldier killed at Ashaiman by unknown assailants



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Ghana @66: Prez calls for unity – to overcome economic crisis

EC’s reforms of CI 126 will ensure excellence in elections – CDS Africa



Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson grabs global security award



THE FINDER



Nana touts ethnic diversity as greatest achievement of independence



NPP congratulates Tinubu, takes inspiration in his victory



Religious tolerance in Ghana, enviable gift from God – Vice President

DAILY SEARCHLIGHT



Ghana @66: Count your blessings – Akuffo-Addo



Over 500,000 BECE graduates placed in various SHSs/TVETs – Dr Adutwum



Don’t let your PhD theses gather dust – Ntim Fordjour



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: