Today at the newsstands – March 8, 2023

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Govt moves to deliver vaccines - Agyeman Manu assures citizenry

Soldiers' reaction to dead colleague abusive - Ashaiman residents

Help resolve impact of global crises - Oppong Nkrumah to multinational institutions

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Murder of soldier: Military swoops on Ashaiman ...beats, arrest over 72 resident for questioning

2 children drown after torrential rains at Bortianor

Adopt right procedures to resolve labour disputes -CJ

THE CHRONICLE

GRA exceeds revenue targets by GH¢6.5bn over 3-year period

No child has died of measles - Minister

Africa deserves permanent seat on UN security council - KON

DAILY GUIDE

Accra rains kill two kids

Nana bids farewell to 2 envoys

GRA generates over GH¢178bn

WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
